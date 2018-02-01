Sonam Kapoor's wedding to her long-time boyfriend Anand Ahuja has always grabbed headlines. After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Ms Kapoor's wedding is on the cards this year, reportedly.

There are reports that Sonam and her boyfriend Anand Ahuja are all set to get married in mid-2018.

Some reports even claimed that the duo's wedding is all fixed to happen in 2018 summer, and the venue has also been booked. Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur is rumoured to be the wedding venue.

After her visit to Kolkatta with her family and Anand's mother, a report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that Sonam has almost selected her favourite designers for her big day!

Is it Sabyasachi? Well, considering Anushka Sharma chose him and later Deepika Padukone also admitted that she would want Sabyasachi Mukerji for her wedding, we thought Sonam also would go for the same designer. But Sonam, who always chooses something experimental and fashionable, is looking on the other side.

According to the report, it's Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla who will be doing her wedding lehenga. The duo is currently styling the diva in her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. Mirror called Sandeep Khosla to confirm, but he said he hasn't received an order from her as yet.

For those who don't know, Sonam Kapoor's other favourite brand is Ralph & Russo, a British couture house founded by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo. Sonam was their showstopper in Paris last year.

