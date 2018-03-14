Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of Raid (March 16) also starring Ileana D'Cruz, has made a shocking revelation about his past.

The actor, in an interview with Mid-Day, said that he was jailed twice during his college days. When asked if he was a gunda (hooligan) in college, Ajay said: "Full-on. I have been behind bars — twice inside a lock-up; even sneaked out my father's gun. And guys, that's illegal."

Well, that was his past. Interestingly, the actor has received a lot of praises for his portrayal of a police officer in films like Prakash Jha's Gangaajal and Rohit Shetty directorial Singham.

Recently, during the promotion of the movie Raid, the Shivaay actor had also revealed that he has gone through Raid in reality. "Yes, of course. I remember one helluva long raid that happened at my office back in the '90s. I wasn't in town, but yes, I knew about it. And, then two days later, they didn't find anything," Ajay told DNA.

Further, when asked if Kajol criticizes his work, Ajay said that his wife does not have the guts to criticize him. "No, she doesn't have the guts to (he jokes), but my daughter, Nysa, does. She is my harshest critic. She doesn't spare me," he added.

Meanwhile, Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is inspired by a true story about money laundering and is set in 1981.

The movie revolves around an income tax officer (played by Ajay) in Lucknow who has to raid the house of a wealthy goon (Saurabh Shukla) and later goes through some struggles to get out of that building.

Interestingly, Ileana, who shared the screen space with Ajay in Baadshaho, will be seen as his wife in the upcoming movie.