People became so busy blaming Karan Johar for nepotism that we didn't notice that Kangana Ranaut herself is encouraging it. The Queen actress dragged everyone's attention to this word when she called KJo the flag-bearer of nepotism on his show Koffee With Karan.

But, here's how Kangana is practising nepotism? She got her sister Rangoli as her manager and didn't hire anybody else. Rangoli managed her work and also was her spokesperson. She even used to accompany the actress to all the big events.

And when her sister stepped down from the position, she began promoting her brother Akshit. Now, Kangana's brother is seen accompanying her everywhere. In March, Mid-Day had reported that Akshit will take the manager's seat as Rangoli is pregnant and thus, stepped down.

We were so busy pointing at Karan that we didn't notice Kangana following the similar path. Recently, at the IIFA Awards 2017, Karan, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan took a dig at Kangana several times. They made comments on nepotism as well.

However, the trio has apologised for their jokes as people were offended by it. Varun said sorry by tweeting, while Karan and Saif released their statements.

Till now, Kangana has not spoken about the whole episode, but a source close to the actress said: "A lot has been said Karan Johar can be very revengeful and vindictive. He is famous for being very arrogant and not patching up with people easily."

"Also, I don't think Karan, Varun and Saif would have said any of this, if the comment was made by a big star. The reason why they are insulting Kangana on various platforms is because she doesn't have a godfather. Not that she cares," the source added.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been hospitalised after she got injured on the sets of Manikarnika. She has been admitted to ICCU after a near fatal accident.