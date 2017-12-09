The humble coconut oil can act as an anti-ageing agent and even help you combat skin and hair related problems.

Here are some amazing uses of coconut oil apart from cooking:

1. Keeps body odour away

If you have body odour issues, all you need to do is smear some coconut oil on your armpits. A component called lauric acid helps in terminating body odour-causing bacteria and also keeps the skin soft and smooth in case you shave them.

2. Combats acne and eczema

The lauric acid present in coconut oil aids in combating acne, and keeps the redness caused because of ace away. Also, its anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties help in soothing the irritated and itchy skin caused because of eczema.

3. Make-up remover

Coconut oil is one of the best makeup removers you can ever get, it helps in getting rid of any hard to remove cosmetics with ease, be it waterproof mascara, smeared kajal or lipstick. Just apply some coconut oil on a cotton ball and gently wipe away the make-up with utter ease.

4. Provides great hair care

A majority of us have some hair problem or the other, be it frizzy hair and split ends. Just take some coconut oil in your palm and oil your hair, if you have a dry scalp and dandruff, just apply the oil to your scalp and massage gently. Leave the oil on your scalp for some hours or overnight and shampoo your hair after that, you will be left with conditioned hair and a moisturized scalp.

5. Skin care

Coconut oil is a great moisturizer which helps in keeping the skin soft and nourished especially during winters. It keeps dryness at bay and naturally works better and for a longer duration when compared to other moisturizers. It also helps in preventing skin from peeling because of sunburn and even helps as an anti-ageing ingredient and keeps the skin younger.