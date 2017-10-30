Lots of work pressure or not getting enough sleep can make you feel tired but if you are feeling tired all the time then it is different. In this case, there are chances that you are suffering from something more serious.

Normal fatigue can be gone with proper rest, but if it continues more than a week, better consult a doctor.

Here are some health issues that commonly make one feel tired all the time:

Depression

There is a chance of feeling exhausted if you're depressed. Depression is often associated with a change in sleep patterns- some sleep more, while some experience insomnia, which can make you tired.

Licensed clinical psychologist Alicia H. Clark, Psy.D., told SELF: "If you aren't sleeping well then you may be more tired, and in turn have more trouble sleeping." Clark adds: "Insomnia and mental health challenges are closely related and can exacerbate each other."

Anaemia

Anaemia occurs when a person doesn't have enough healthy red blood cells to carry an adequate amount of oxygen to the body's tissues. This condition can make you feel very weak and tired. The other symptoms of this health issue include shortness of breath and yellowish skin.

Thyroid condition

There are two types of thyroid conditions — hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. An underactive thyroid condition is known as hypothyroidism and it can slow down your bodily functions and can make you feel tired. Hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, is a condition when your thyroid is overactive. It speeds up everything and can cause insomnia which can make you feel tired.

Chronic infection

Often chronic infections such as the Epstein-Barr virus (mononucleosis) or Lyme disease cause fatigue.

Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is a condition where your throat starts to close when you're asleep. This is why people with sleep apnea tend to snore. As you are not getting enough oxygen, brain wakes you up so that you don't suffocate but that increases the tiredness level of a person.

Lisa Shives, MD, director of the Sleep Medicine Center at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine told WebMD: "The brain notices you're not getting rid of your CO2, and it wakes up really briefly in an alarmed state."