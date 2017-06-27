Do you dream of flying? Here's an alternative to beat the messy traffic that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly.

Are you tired of everyday traffic mess on Indian roads?

Kitty Hawk Flyer is an interesting alternative to the flying car. The company describes the prototype as an "all-electric aircraft" designed to operate over water and doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Kitty Hawk promises people will be able to learn to fly "in minutes."

What if you could actually fly over the mess?

It uses an eight-rotor configuration and can be operated without a pilot's license, but for recreational purposes and water use only.

If you live outside the US, Kitty Hawk says there are no plans to ship the vehicle outside the US. That's surely sad news for the rest of the world. However, rejoice if you live here, as commercial production is expected by the end of this year (2017).

According to the Flyer's website, the price will be revealed later this year, and Kitty Hawk members will have "priority placement on the wait list". Members will also have exclusive access to flight demonstrations and test flights throughout the year.

The company says that the final look will be different than what is shown here in the video.