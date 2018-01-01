In loving memory of the year 2017, Barack Obama has decided to reveal a list of his favourite songs. And it will delight you to know that artists like Harry Styles, Jay Z and even Camilla Cabello have gained a spot on the former POTUS' playlist.

The 56-year-old beloved former president – in his signature tradition of naming his annual top tracks, revealed, "During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists," on his Facebook page on Sunday.

"It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world."

He continued, "With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most."

Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," JAY-Z's "Family Feud," U2's "Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)" and Harry Style's "Sign of the Times," along with Montana's "Unforgettable" made the list and as expected, was commended and accepted by the ex-president's many fans, worldwide.

Camila Cabello's "Havana, "Chanel" by Frank Ocean and "Broken Clocks" by Sza were also on the list of tracks that got the solid approval of the president. The post ended with him giving a special shoutout to Bruce Springsteen's Broadway rendition of "Born in the U.S.A."

Talking about that specific track, Obama said, "[It's] not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!"

It is no secret by now that Obama is tight friends with multiple artists whose tracks made it to the list of his annual favourites, including Chance the Rapper, and of course, JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé, who also collaborated on her husband's track "Family Feud."

That wasn't all, as Obama also named his favourites when it came to literature. The Power by Naomi Alderman and A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles made it to the exclusive list!