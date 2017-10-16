Following sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, many women came forward to share their own stories of sexual misconduct.

Similarly, Icelandic songstress Björk has shared her horrifying experience. The 51-year-old singer accused a Danish film director of harassing her while working with him.

She revealed it all in a lengthy Facebook post on October 15. Although she did not mention the name of the director, she just mentioned him as "a Danish film director."

"It was extremely clear to me when I walked into the actresses profession (sic) that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it," she explained in her Facebook post.

The singer further explained when she turned the director down repeatedly, "he sulked and punished" her and convinced his entire team that she was difficult to work with.

"I became aware of that it is a universal thing that a director can touch and harass his actresses at will and the institution of film allows it . when i turned the director down repeatedly he sulked and punished me and created for his team an impressive net of illusion where i was framed as the difficult one." (sic)

"because of my strength, my great team and because i had nothing to loose having no ambitions in the acting world (sic)."

Variety has put a little extra effort to guess the director's name. As Björk has only appeared in two films in her entire acting career — Nietzchka Keene's The Juniper Tree (1990) and Lars Von Trier's Dancer In The Dark (2000) — it is not impossible to know whom she is hinting at.

Even an old report by The Guardian noted that Björk and 'Danish' filmmaker Von Trier had 'clashes' during the filming of 2000 film Dancer In The Dark, while some claimed that it was "deeper than that."

