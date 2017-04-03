Take Off has taken Mollywood to next level, thanks to its quality filmmaking, thrilling storyline and notable performances. The movie is based on real life incidents that happened in Iraq in 2014. Positive comments have been pouring in for the realistic entertainer of editor-turned-director Mahesh Narayanan, with many celebrities heaping praise on the team.

After receiving immense response from the celebrities from the Mollywood, now a popular Tamil actor has joined the chorus. And it is none other than superstar Suriya Sivakumar. The Singam actor has said the movie is oozing with brilliance.

"Loved watching #takeoff brilliance everywhere! Hats off @mahi27012 @twitfahadh #Parvathy [sic]," Suriya tweeted about Take Off, while sharing a photo with the movie's director Mahesh on his Twitter page.

Earlier, celebrities, including Manju Warrier, Jayasuriya, Jude Anthony Joseph, Vijay Babu, Ranjith Sankar, Nadhirshah, Joju George, Ashvin A Matthew, Jibu Jacob, Vinitha Koshy, Boban Samuel, Vishnu G Raghav, Basil Joseph, Alexander Prasanth, Shanavas K Bavakutty, and many others have praised the team for such a well crafted movie.

Take Off, bankrolled by Anto Joseph and Shebin Backer in association with Rajesh Pillai Films, stars Parvathy, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil and Asif Ali in main roles. Apart from narrating the story of a Muslim woman nurse Sameera, who struggles for her family, Take Off deals with the real life incidents that happened to Indian nurses after they were held hostages by the ISIS in Iraq in 2014.

