Young star Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most successful actors in South India. The actor, who is basking in the success of the family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal has a handful of projects lined up for the year.

Check Dulquer's look in Parava movie

Meanwhile, a Facebook post by Arun Raju Prayattukulam is creating waves on social media. According to the post, Dulquer will be seen as Joji, Asif Ali as Jacky and Soubin Shahir as Vel in an upcoming movie. However, a source close to the actor has now confirmed to International Business Times, India that the news is fake.

"Dulquer hasn't committed the rumoured project. It is a fake news. He is currently working with Soubin for his directorial debut Parava, and will join the sets of Solo, Salam Bhukari's movie, Ra Karthik's Tamil project and Lal Jose's Oru Bhayangara Kamukan later," the source said.

The fake Facebook post has already been shared by over 50 users with nearly 900 likes and 150 comments, at the time of reporting. Interestingly, Joji, Jacky and Vel are characters played by Mohanlal in three different movies. The post might as well be wishful thinking from a Mohanlal fan.

The Facebook user, who has shared the news, has written another post on his social media page: "To all Mammookka and Dulquer fans. I will open this account only on New Year 2018 to announce the name of the movie. Please do support the movies, Great Father and CIA. Will see you all on January 1, 2018. [translated from Malayalam]."

"This is of course a fake news. He might have put the second post to dodge further questions," the source added. Dulquer and Asif have shared the screenspace in Ustad Hotel when the latter had appeared in a guest role in the climax scene.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is awaiting the release of Amal Neerad's Comrade in America aka CIA, in which he plays as Aji Mathew opposite debutant actress Karthika Muralidharan.