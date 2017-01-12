DNCE frontman Joe Jonas disrobes for the GUESS' spring 2017 campaign alongside model Charlotte McKinney. The steamy photo shoot displays bare-bodied Jonas wearing the brand's "Hero" underwear line that is set to be introduced next month.

The Cake by the Ocean singer apparently put his abs on display, while wearing different types of the underwear. The new campaign is art-directed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer for Guess, and is shot by renowned photographer, Yu Tsai.

"It feels great to be chosen by Paul Marciano (Chief Creative Officer & Executive Chairman) as the male global ambassador for the new GUESS Underwear campaign with a focus on the GUESS man," Joe said at a press release announcing the partnership with GUESS. "I am excited to be part of this amazing experience and to be able to represent the brand's image."

E! News reports that the 27-year-old singer was a bit nervous to strip down in front of the camera. "It can be a weird thing to be sitting there in your underwear being photographed, but overall I had a blast," Jonas revealed.

Shooting the campaign for GUESS was the dream-come-true moment for Jonas. "They've always been an amazing, iconic American brand. To be in the GUESS family feels good," the singer added.

Charlotte McKinney, who previously appeared in DNCE's steamy Body Moves video, is seen flaunting her chemistry with the pop singer.

The 23-year-old model is starring in the upcoming comedy flick, Baywatch, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and Priyanka Chopra. She revealed: "Even though I've been doing this for four years now. I still have to pinch myself coming into work."

In the last year, the DNCE frontman was rumoured to be dating the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) as both of them were spotted together quite a few times.

Check out the sneak peeks from the shoot below:

❓@GUESS ❓ pic.twitter.com/iwlGnY3bEe — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) January 11, 2017

@joejonas and @charlottemckinney for @guess underwear campaign #joejonas #jonas #brazil A photo posted by @nickjarchive on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:50am PST