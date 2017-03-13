The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has released the answer keys of the recruitment exam for the executive and non-executive posts category. The exams were held from February 14 to 28. Candidates who took the DMRC exam can check out the answer keys on the official website – delhimetrorail.com.

If any candidate has any objections to questions and answers of the computer based test/exam, they can raise it by March 14, 2017. The DMRC had earlier released a notification to fill 3,428 vacancies.

Here are the steps on how to raise an objection :

Here are the important instructions to be followed before stating your objections:

1. Only those candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test are eligible to file objections.

2. Please read the instructions carefully after login before you start creating your objections.

3. To view your paper, go to tab "Question Paper".

4. Click On + Button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections.

5. Before stating your objection, go through the question and answers carefully.

6. Objections must be entered only in English language.

7. Ambiguous Objections may not be considered for evaluation. The objections filed should be clear, understandable, relevant and reasoned.

8. Submission of Objections

8.1 Before submission of Objection it is mandatory for candidate to Upload supporting document.

8.2 Supporting document of maximum size of 400KB should be in PDF/ JPG/ JPEG format.

8.3 Maximum 03 supporting documents can be uploaded for each Question.

9. Objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives.

10. Objections once submitted cannot be edited later.

11. In the question paper view, the correct answer is marked by a green tick mark (√) next to the option.

12. The question ID, which is used for all references, is mentioned to the right of the question.

13. The status of the question - whether you answered it or not, is also mentioned the right of the question.

14. The option you chose during the exam is shown to the right of the question.

15. In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly. Objections with no valid explanation or reference will not be taken into account and will be discarded.

16. Important: Objection is to be submitted ONLY through this ONLINE objection link which will be open till March 14, 2017. Objection/complaint received through any other mode of communication/channel will not be entertained under any circumstances. If candidates do not submit their objections within stipulated period, such candidates will not have any right for any future legal claim in any court of law for re-evaluation at later stage of selection process.