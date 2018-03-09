Jennifer Lawrence might be a sex symbol in reel life, but she does not let that impact in her real life as she recently said that she is " all bark and no bite."

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 27-year-old actress told that she hates any kind of physical contact as she is worried about getting Sexually Transmitted Disease.

"I always talk like I want d—k, but the truth is when I look back at my sexual past it was always with boyfriends. I talk like I like it, but I don't really do it," Lawrence told The Sun.

During the conversation, the Red Sparrow actress opened up about her extreme fear of germs. She is thankful that she came so far without getting infected by any STI.

"I am mostly also a germaphobe," she admitted. "I have made it this far without an STI. D—k is dangerous. If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am."

Following her split with Mother director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017, the actress further explained that it is been long that she has not had sex for a very long time.

She said, "I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know — it's hard out there!"

Meanwhile, Jlaw grabbed a lot of eyeballs during Oscars 2018 as she channeled her sassy avatar once again. The actress, who is infamous for taking a tumble at Oscars, was spotted this time climbing over the seats while holding a glass of wine in one hand. And, fortunately, she did not fall down!