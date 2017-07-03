DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which had crossed $1-million mark in the US, has become another disaster for stylish star Allu Arjun at the overseas box office, after his last outing Sarrainodu.

Before its release, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham created a huge demand for its overseas theatrical rights. Several leading international distribution houses had been vying their hands to bag its rights but it was BlueSky Cinemas that had the last laugh. The distribution house had walked away with its international theatrical rights by paying a hefty sum of Rs 7 crore.

In a bid to cash on the craze of the stylish star, BlueSky Cinemas has booked over 300 screens across key international markets like US, UK, UAE, Australia and others. The Allu Arjun starrer had opened to a good response worldwide and collected Rs 9 crore gross at the overseas box office in the first week. The movie earned Rs 4 crore for its international distributors in seven days.

The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer was expected to continue its successful march in its second week but unfortunately, it registered a steep decline in its numbers. DJ is estimated to have collected Rs 85 lakh at the overseas box office in the second weekend taking its 10-day collection to Rs 9.85 crore.

The Harish Shankar directorial is estimated to have earned a total of Rs 4.45 crore for the international distributors in 10 days. Considering its current pace of collection, the movie may fetch Rs 55 lakh, taking its distributors' total earnings to Rs 5 crore. The film is likely to incur a huge loss of Rs 2 crore for them.

Here are the details of how Allu Arjun's last four releases did overseas business. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the figures released by the makers/distributors. All the business details are in crores of rupees. Scroll down to see the table below: