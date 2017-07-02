Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has continued to rock the US box office in the second week with its collection crossing $1 million in the country on its second Friday.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham opened to good response and collected $878,320 at the US box office in the first weekend. Idlebrain Jeevi, who is a well-known trade analyst from the Telugu film industry, ‏ tweeted: "#DuvvadaJagannadham collects $103,269 on Sunday in USA and the total gross is $878,320 "

After seeing this superb response, trade analysts from Tollywood predicted that DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham would surpass the mark of $1 million at the US box office by the end of its opening week. Jeevi tweeted on June 28: "#DuvvadaJagannadham collects $66,262 on Tuesday and total gross is $966,418 in USA. Will hit $1M in a couple of days! "

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham needed to collect $33,582 cross the mark of $1 million at the US box office. But its business slipped down considerably, with the movie taking three days to achieve these numbers in the country. The movie has surpassed this mark on its second Friday. The film collected $20,940 from 93 locations at the US box office in eight days, taking its total to $1,013,150.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has become Allu Arjun's third film to cross the mark of $1 million at the US box office, after Race Gurram and S/o Sathyamurty. Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#DuvvadaJagannadham enters Million Dollar club in USA on 2nd Friday ($1,013,150). 3rd $1M film for @alluarjun after Race Gurram & SoS "

The film unit was all thrilled over the response for DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Harish Shankar and Dil Raju visited Chicago and New Jersey to meet and greet the fans and the boss of SVC tweeted: "Come meet the #DJ #DuvvadaJagannadham team in USA. Tonight at Royal Albert Hall, New Jersey. #DJinUSA" Here are some photos and videos of the DJ team in the US:

Stylish Star Allu Arjun, Powerful Director Harish Shankar, Dil Raju & Actor Subbaraju in New Jersey promoting #DuvvadaJagannadham #DJinUSA pic.twitter.com/j59ZBSWg4n — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 1, 2017