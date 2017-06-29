DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham collected Rs 8.90 gross at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on Tuesday and Wednesday, taking its six-day total collection to Rs 67.04 crore.

Released on June 23, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham opened to a brilliant response and made a superb collection until Monday. The movie witnessed a steep decline on Tuesday, since it was a working day. When compared to its Monday business, the film witnessed a drop of over 55 percent in its collections on its fifth day. The earnings dipped by another 45 percent on Wednesday.

The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer collected approximately Rs 5.80 crore gross on Tuesday and Rs 3.10 crore gross on Wednesday in the Telugu speaking states. DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has collected approximately Rs 67.04 crore gross at the AP/T box office in six days.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has shattered the lifetime record of Allu Arjun's S/o Satyamurthy and Race Gurram, which minted Rs 62 crore gross and Rs 66 crore gross, respectively, at the AP/T box office. The movie has become the second highest grossing film for Allu Arjun, after Sarrainodu, which raked in Rs 97 crore gross at the AP/T box office in its lifetime.

In six days, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has earned Rs 49.66 crore for AP/T distributors, who spent Rs 60.10 crore on its theatrical rights. Here are the estimated day-wise earnings in the Telugu-speaking states. All the numbers are in crore rupees.

Area Day 1

Day 2

Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6

Total Nizam 4.95 3.37 3.24 3.03 1.80 0.90 17.29 Ceded 2.70 1.35 1.45 1.50 0.85 0.45 8.30 Vizag 1.94 1.19 1.20 0.97 0.40 0.22 5.92 East 2.55 0.55 0.63 0.54 0.27 0.15 4.69 G West 2.08 0.33 0.40 0.32 0.17 0.11 3.41 Krishna 1.03 0.59 0.71 0.56 0.30 0.15 3.34 Guntur 2.26 0.57 0.72 0.56 0.33 0.18 4.62 Nellore 1.10 0.24 0.26 0.24 0.15 0.10 2.09 AP/T Total 18.61 8.19 8.61 7.72 4.27 2.26 49.66

Here are the details of the prices of its distribution rights and earnings in percent. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match the figures released by the makers/distributors.