Director Harish Shankar's Telugu movie DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audiences.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is an action comedy romantic entertainer. Director Harish Shankar has written the story and dialogues, while Ramesh Reddy and Sathish Vegnesha penned the screenplay for the film, which has been produced by produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has an interesting story that is about a police officer, who disguises himself as a Brahmin cook to investigate a case. The first half of the movie is entertaining and some songs, comedy and romance engage you. Last 20 minutes before the interval are just brilliant. The second half is also good with intense action, say the audiences.

Allu Arjun has opted for a complete makeover of one of his two avatars in DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and he has delivered brilliant performance, which is the highlight of the film. He steals hearts of the audience with his electrifying action, dance and dialogue diction. Pooja Hegde has done justice her role and her glamour and chemistry with Bunny are among the highlight of the film. Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore are also assets of the movie, say the audiences.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which has been bankrolled by Dil Raju, has rich production values. Devi Sri Prasad's songs and background score, Ayananka Bose's beautiful picturisation, amazing choreography of action and dance, good lyrics, punch dialogues and Chota K Prasad's editing are the attractions on the technical front, say the audiences.

Watch DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham trailer

We bring you some viewers' verdict shared on the film shared on Twitter: Here are the live updates of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham movie review and ratings by the audiences.

Lab Reports‏ @Inside_Infos

Aboveaverage - Hit 3.35/5 >>Good 1st half abv avg 2nd half > Alluarjun rocked in both roles, pooja hedge skin show #DuvvadaJagannadham Interval mundu 20minutes till interval varaku too good #DuvvadaJagannadham

Umair Sandhu‏ @sandhumerry