The Hindi version of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has set a brand new record for Tollywood by garnering 100 million views on YouTube. Thrilled with the response, Allu Arjun could not stop thanking Hindi audience.

The Telugu star enjoys a strong fan base among Hindi speaking filmgoers and many of his recent movies were dubbed in Hindi and telecast on TV. Some of them were even released on YouTube. They have got a wonderful response. With each of his dubbed film, the stylish star's popularity has grown leaps and bounds and DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has taken it to a new high.

The Hindi version of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham was released on the official YouTube channel of Goldmines Tele Films on 19 November 2017. The full movie has garnered 100,291,895 views, 421,000 likes, 54,000 dislikes and 7,654 comments so far. If you have not watched the film yet, here is your chance.

Click the below video to watch the Hindi version of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannatham.

DJ alias Duvvada Jagannadham Sastry is a small town Shaiva Brahmin Pujari, who goes against all odds and helps others. He lands in a big problem when he crosses the path of land mafia don Royyala Naidu. How DJ manages to finish Royyala Naidu forms the crux of the film.

The story of DJ alias Duvvada Jagannadham has struck a chord with the film goers across the globe with the film becoming one of the blockbusters of 2017. Now, its huge viewership on YouTube only proves the strength of the movie.

Allu Arjun is elated over the response for DJ alias Duvvada Jagannadham on YouTube and he took to Twitter on January 30 to thank the Hindi audience. The actor tweeted, "Thank You All for All the Love! Elated that our Dubbed Telugu films are being watched & appreciated by others . Humbled!"

However, Goldmines Tele Films has released a host of dubbed version of some south Indian films, which have got wonderful response from the Hindi audience. Here is the list of highest viewed dubbed Hindi films.