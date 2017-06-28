The Telugu film industry witnessed a big development on Wednesday when the makers of two big ticket films, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham and Jai Lava Kusa, filed complaints against piracy of their films on the same day.

Allu Arjun's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which was released in theatres on June 23, was leaked online a few days after it hit the screens. Dil Raju, the boss of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), warned against its piracy. The producer tweeted on June 26: "Please refrain from uploading pirated copies of #DJ on any digital platform. Criminal cases will be filed with the Police on all offenders."

Harish Shankar had also said that his team was closely watching all the activities related to DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham on the net. He tweeted: "Names , identities and IP addresses are under the trace ... severe action is going to be taken on ppl who r uploading DJ in social media. Not just the fans we r requesting all movie lovers to help us in reporting piracy links ... thank u once again for ur support."

The makers gathered information about several Twitter and Facebook accounts that were engaged in piracy of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham. They approached Cyber Crime ACP and filed complaints against the culprits. Dil Raju tweeted: "Filed complaints against multiple FB ids and social media handles regarding #DuvvadaJagannadham piracy. Please refrain & stay out of trouble."

Junior NTR's Jai Lava Kusa, which is now in the production stages, is slated to be released in theatres on September 21. But some miscreants allegedly leaked screenshots of its teaser. The makers had announced their intention to take legal actions against the culprits. They tweeted: "Some of the culprits who have leaked content from #JaiLavaKusa have been identified and arrested. More details will be out tomorrow."

Producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram visited the Cyber Crime Cell in Hyderabad and registered a complaint against the culprits on Wednesday. Vamsi Kaka‏, the publicist for NTR Arts, tweeted: "Actor & Producer Nandamuri Kalyanram filed complaint at Cyber Crime Hyderabad regarding #JaiLavaKusa video footage leak."