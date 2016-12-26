It has been more than three months since Diya Aur Baati Hum went off air, yet, the show continues to make headlines owing to its ongoing payment issues.

According to reports, Deepika Singh, who played the female lead of Sandhya Rathi on the show, has been slapped with a fine of Rs 16 lakh by the show's producers Shashi and Sumeet.

And now, the actress has approached Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) for the same. She has also accused the producer duo for refusing to pay an outstanding amount of Rs 1.14 crore.

The producers, on the other hand, have asserted that Deepika caused them financial losses by reporting late on the sets. Talking about producers deducting money for reporting late for shoot, a source told the Times of India: "It's a standard procedure many TV show producers are adopting these days. When the show is about to end, instead of paying full dues, they issue a debit note and deduct money for coming late, and various expenses incurred because of the delay."

"It's surprising that reputed producers like Shashi-Sumeet and a hard-working actress like Deepika are at loggerhead. In such situations, even the broadcaster does not want to intervene," the source added.

Deepika, however, didn't want to open up on the issue and said that the media was not the platform to debate such matters.

Interestingly, the producers have also deducted remuneration of Anas Rashid, who played the male lead role of Suraj Rathi on the show, due to the same reason. However, Anas said that he doesn't have a problem as whenever he used to be late, he would tell the makers that they could deduct his amount.

"Yes, my amount has also been deducted. But I won't really blame them as whenever I used to get late at shoot for some or the other reasons, I would tell them that they can deduct my amount and they actually did," Anas told India Forums.