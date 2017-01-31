Deepika Singh, who is currently fighting a legal battle with the producers of Diya Aur Baati Hum, has strongly expressed her reservation about her indirect participation in Diya Aur Baati Hum 2.

Deepika, who played the lead role of Sandhya in the first season, has approached CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) to ensure that the new season of Diya Aur Baati Hum includes no mention of her or even her picture.

The actress, who has a massive fan following, is extremely distressed with the producers and does not want them to take advantage of her popularity in any way in the upcoming season.

"In response to the legal notice sent to her by Diya Aur Baati Hum producers, she has written to CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) that they should help her to ensure that no pictures/voice/mention of hers finds its way into Diya Aur Baati Hum 2. Naturally, she is disgusted with the way Shashi and Sumeet have reacted to her requests for paying her dues," a source close to the development told SpotboyE.

Three months after the show ended, Deepika, who happens to be pregnant now, was slapped with a fine of Rs 16 lakh by the show's producers, Shashi and Sumeet. The producers alleged that she caused them financial losses by reporting late on the sets. They even refused to pay her an outstanding amount of Rs 1.14 crore.

The producers also deducted the remuneration of Anas Rashid, who played the male lead role of Suraj Rathi on the show, due to the same reason. However, Anas said that he had no issues with the producers as whenever he got late, he would tell the makers that they could deduct his amount.