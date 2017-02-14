Ever since popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum came to an end, speculation regarding the next season has been doing rounds.

Latest report suggests that Rajeev Singh of Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya has been roped in to play key roles. In Season 2, Rajeev will essay the role of Vikram, which was played by Gautam Gulati and later by Karan Goddwani in Season 1. Another actor, Vikas Grover has been finalised for a cameo role, Tellychakkar.com reported.

It was reported earlier that Rhea Sharma and Avinesh Rekhi would be seen as the lead pair. Apart from them, Swati Kapoor, Madhura Naik, Mazel Vyas, Mayank Arora, Anuj Kohli and Kabeer Kumar would play pivotal roles. Season 1 actors Kanika Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande and Neelu Waghela will reprise their roles in the new season.

Meanwhile, Diya Aur Baati Hum 2 has lost the prime time slot of 9 pm to 2 pm in the afternoon. Rumour has it that the Star Plus channel is not confident that the show will get similar viewership like first season as it has been observed that viewers usually reject new seasons if it fail to live up to the standards set by its predecessors.

Also, there were reports recently that Deepika Singh, who played the lead role of Sandhya in the first season, had strongly expressed her reservation about her indirect participation in Diya Aur Baati Hum 2. Deepika, who is fighting a legal battle with the show's producers over payment issues, had approached CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) to ensure that the new season of Diya Aur Baati Hum included no mention of her or even her picture.

The actress, who has a massive fan following, is miffed with the producers and does not want them to take advantage of her popularity in any way in the upcoming season.