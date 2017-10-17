Diwali or Deepavali 2017 is round the corner and the entire nation is gearing up to celebrate the festival of lights on October 18 and 19. Like most of the festivals, Diwali is also incomplete without popular Bollywood party songs.

Most people enjoy partying besides lighting lamps and feasting on sweets. And a party is not going to be complete without Bollywood peppy numbers. So, here is a compilation of some of the popular Hindi party songs that can be played during Diwali 2017:

Main Tera Boyfriend (Raabta):

This peppy number from Sushant Singh Rajput and Kirti Sanon's Raabta is an instant mood lifter and apt song to begin a party.

Oonchi Hai Building (Judwaa 2):

The catchy beat of this Varun Dhawan starrer can make even a non-dancer shake a leg.

Chandralekha (A Gentleman):

From the film A Gentleman, Chandralekha is another groovy number that can be played during the festive occasion.

Humma (OK Jaanu):

Featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, Humma song is a foot-tapping number originally composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

Laila Main Laila (Raees):

Sunny Leone's dance number from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees is another peppy number that can lighten the mood.

Breakup Song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil):

There's no other song that gives an adrenaline rush like the Breakup song, mostly for those with heartbreaks. Leave your past, groove to his number and start afresh this Diwali.