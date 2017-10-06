Ever heard of something like this -- buy a bike and get an animal free! Wait, before you shrug the deal off, let us tell you this. We are not trying to pull off a prank. A Hero MotoCorp dealer in Tamil Nadu had introduced a special scheme for Diwali which offered a goat ABSOLUTELY free with a bike. The dealer was, however, forced to withdraw the offer within hours due to high demand.

While we are aware that the season of Diwali is the best time of the year to buy cars and two-wheelers as manufacturers in India go overboard in their pursuit of buyers with exciting offers and discounts, Gayatri Motors in Ilayangudi seemed to have taken the art of gifting to a new high.

The dealership had pledged that they will give a goat free with every purchase of two-wheelers from October 11. Confirming the offer, Business Standard revealed that prospective buyers warmly embraced the deal. But the dealership's owner was forced to call the offer off as he was unable to meet the huge demand.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), when we announced the bookings, on the first day itself, we got more than 100 inquiries and we realised that we might not be able to arrange so many goats at such a short timeframe," the publication quoted Venkatasamy, the owner of Gayatri Motors.

Although the deal may not be there for the time being, the dealership is mulling another unique idea to woo customers during the Diwali festivities. The report also adds that the Hero MotoCorp dealership may not be the only one in the race to pledge the best and unique Diwali offers.

A Honda dealership from the same locality is out on the market with offers such as free sofa set with the purchase of two-wheelers. It remains to be seen how long they will be able to keep the offer running or if TVS, the rival, will also join the Diwali Dhamaka melee with such offers.