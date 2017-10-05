Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is on a launching spree in India in this festive season. After launching its new S-Cross and the Alto Utsav edition in the country, Maruti has now announced the launch of its refreshed Celerio hatchback.

The new Celerio has been priced in the range of Rs 4.15 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). In its new updated avatar, the Celerio gets refurbished front fascia with mesh grille and chrome toppings. New fog lamp bezels enhances the look of the car. The overall body proportion and the design of the Celerio remain untouched. Coming to the cabin of the model, the new Celerio gets fresh patterned seats and contrast interior in black.

The Celerio continues to be offered with 998cc, K-series petrol engine that produces 67hp of power and 90Nm of torque, mated to AMT (Automated Manual Technology) or manual gearbox.

"The new Celerio is also loaded with advanced safety features and meets pedestrian, offset and side impact regulation norms. Celerio has retained a healthy growth rate of over 19% since launch. Based on customer feedback, we have continuously provided new features to Celerio to delight them. We are confident that new Celerio will continue to meet the aspirations of the customers," said R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales).

Celerio was the first Indian car to offer AMT and the company says nearly 36 percent of customers have opted for AMT variant during April-September 2017. At the same time, the top-end Z variant of the Celerio said to have contributed 48 percent to the overall Celerio sales in the first half of 2017-18.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to add a new crossover based on the Celerio to its portfolio in the coming days.

New Celerio price list