Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has introduced a new edition of its best-selling model, Alto 800, in India to celebrate the festive season. Dubbed as Alto 800 Utsav, the new edition is essentially some cosmetic updates to the current model.

Although Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the prices of the new Alto 800 Utsav edition, the cosmetic enhancement is likely to take the prices of Alto 800 up by Rs 10,000. Maruti Suzuki Alto now starts at Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Utsav edition

The new edition of Alto remains largely unchanged in style and design. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Utsav special edition is based on the VXi trim and gets angular chrome garnish at the front, which looks like DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) and chrome applique around the fog lamps. The rear also gets chrome touch around the taillamp area and the bootlid, and there is also ORVM casing garnish.

Inside the cabin of the Utsav edition is new seat covers along with features like reverse parking sensors. Power comes from the same 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 47bhp of power and 60Nm of peak torque, mated to five-speed manual transmission. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Utsav edition is being introduced as limited edition model.

Maruti Suzuki has also launched its new S-Cross premium crossover in India with a price tag starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new S-Cross gets features like chrome grille, LED projector headlamps with DRLs, two-tone machine finished alloys and LED taillamps.