Celebrities, be it Bollywood or television, often share with their fans pictures of their day to day lives on Instagram. And this includes photos from exotic holidays to work on the shooting sets.

This week, some of the popular television celebrities including Anita Hassandani, Shaheer Sheikh had posted pictures that left their fans in frenzy.

Take a look at the Instagram photos of the week:

Anita, who was in Indonesia to promote her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, shared a picture of hers in which she looked smoking hot in the golden gown and red lip colour.

Look for #IndonesiaKerenDua! Thanks @erikhairdo for this awesome look. Thanks @antv_official @otis__hahijary for an excellent show and an awesome time! You guys are the best! Missing #Indonesia already ❤❤❤ A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh, who too was in Indonesia to shoot for his Indonesian show, met Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni and Arjit Taneja of Kumkum Bhagya fame. The trio clicked a picture together, which was a delight for the show's millions of fans worldwide.

Thank you everyone.. ?? A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Raj Singh Arora, who was holidaying in the USA, met his former co-star Mihika Varma, who played his wife on the show. Mihika shifted to the country after she married a NRI businessman Anand. The picture of two together surely did make their fans nostalgic.

Please always stay this mad @rajsingharora_actor ?❤?? and remember u will always be important to me?? #mihikamihir #yehhainohabbatein A post shared by mihika varma (@mihikavarma1) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:22pm PST

Divyanka Tripathi, who is gearing up to participate in Nach Baliye 8 along with husband Vivek Dahiya, shared some pictures from their first day of shoot. Going by the pictures wherein the couple looked gorgeous together, it seems the celebrities will raise the glamour quotient of the new season of Nach Baliye.

All smiles yesterday... What a great start to #Nach!? A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT #Stars at their #SimplestBest... #TeamNach rocks! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, who is known to invest a lot of time in reading books when not shooting, shared a picture of a book with candles all around. It was her contribution to mark Earth Hour on March 25. "My earth hour #earthhour2017 #thesecondtask," she captioned the image.

My earth hour ? #earthhour2017 #thesecondtask A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

