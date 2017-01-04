Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Europe. While they started their trip from Paris, they rang in the New Year in Vivek's favourite city, London.

And recently, the couple struck a pose spreading their arms in the famous Titanic style, while sailing around the popular Tower Bridge of London. Divyanka posted a picture of them in Instagram with a caption that read: "#Honeymoon #Boat #Breeze... A perfect recipe for #TitanicPose! How could we not do it!"

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 8, 2016 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The wedding was followed by a reception on July 10, 2016 at Vivek's hometown, Chandigarh.

Since their wedding, the couple had not been able to take time off for their honeymoon due to their hectic work schedule. It was only recently that Vivek wrapped up shoot of his supernatural show, Kawach, and it seemed feasible for the couple to go for a long trip.

In August, the couple had managed to take a very short break from work to travel to Udaipur, Rajasthan. They had also shared some pictures from their trip on their Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, Divyanka's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, along with their respective spouses Ankita Bhargava and Rohit Reddy, and Aly Goni are vacationing in Amsterdam and Paris.