The queen of television, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and her husband Vivek Dahiya are gearing up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. The couple, who got tied the knot on July 8 last year, has flown down to Europe to bring for the special day.

In the past one year, both Divyanka and Vivek continued to make headlines every now and then. After emerging as the winners of Nach Baliye 8, Divyanka also bagged several awards for her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the latest one being the Gold Award 2017 under Best Actress (Popular) category.

Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya win show; excited couple celebrates with family and fans [Watch VIDEO]

Now that the much-in-love couple is completing a year of marital bliss, let us take a look at some of the precious moments from their wedding.

Divyanka and Vivek, who met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 8, 2016, in Divyanka's hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The wedding was followed by a reception on July 10 at Vivek's hometown in Chandigarh. The mind-blowing pictures from their big day took the Internet by storm.

While fans of the couple were mesmerised with the dreamy wedding pictures, some videos from the wedding that surfaced online saw the couple walking hand in hand onto the stage and dancing like nobody was watching.

The pre-wedding ceremonies were colourful and lavish. In the mehendi ceremony, Divyanka looked pretty in a pink lehenga with minimal make-up and jewellery. She chose to sketch both their faces on her hands, instead of the groom's name. On the wedding day, the groom made a grand entry in a vintage car at the wedding venue.

Divyanka and Vivek, who could spare only a few days for their wedding courtesy their hectic work schedule back in Mumbai, had arranged a reception for their industry friends in the maximum city. The reception was attended by all the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein including Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani and others.

Although their tight schedule prevented them from going on a honeymoon soon after the wedding, Divyanka and Vivek took a trip to London early this year.