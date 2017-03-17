Divyanka Tripathi is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses of telly town with massive fan base. While the actress has been victim to several controversies in the past, she was recently rumoured to have thrown tantrums on the sets of her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Reports were doing the rounds that the actress, while shooting for the Holi sequence of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, got drenched and hence retired to her makeup room. She apparently made the entire production team and cast wait for long hours only to walk out of the sets claiming that her call time was over.

However, the gorgeous actress refuted the reports claiming them to be baseless. She also spoke about how media should cross-check such reports before publishing as they hamper the actor's image and relationships.

"When talking about rumours in general, they don't affect me anymore. I just shrug them off now. At times I laugh or at times I walk away with a straight face, depending on the intensity of the accusations," she told India Forums.

Divyanka added, "Even media needs to be more sensitive. Today the competition is so high that certain media groups don't even care to cross check and just copy paste articles. They need to remember the power that has been vested on them. Their words are mightier than swords. A wrong article might spoil someone's career or relationship, you never know."