Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of television, was in shock recently when she learnt about rumours of her death doing the rounds.

The buzz was that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress breathed her last after meeting with an accident on Friday, September 1. It was only after the actress started getting frantic calls from her family and friends did she realise about her death hoax.

However, before the false news spread like wild fire, Divyanka took to Twitter to quash it. "Someone's spreading news about me being in #RIPmode. Guys I'm very much alive. Please don't trouble my friends and family with such rumours," she wrote.

When SpotboyE contacted Divyanka to get further details about her Twitter post, she said: "People are believing some stupid rumours and then calling up my people to say that I have met with an accident and I am dead. I am getting freaked out calls from my loved ones. So I had to go public so that people don't believe such stories."

Celebrity death hoax is not new to the industry. Earlier, Bollywood celebs including Farida Jalal, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Shivaji Satam and many others had fallen victims of hoax.

In May this year, popular actress Shweta Tiwari had become a victim on death hoax. However, it turned out that Shweta was hale and hearty and busy taking care of her son.