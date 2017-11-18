Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is undoubtedly one of the most loved television shows. Ever since its inception, the show has become extremely popular especially because of its unique concept and the cast including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who plays the role of Ishita.

The actress rose to stardom with the show and has become the queen of television industry. Her on-screen chemistry with Karan Patel is loved by millions.

Although over a period of time the repeated plots and tracks have affected the show's ratings, it still is one of the most watched TV shows not just in India but across several countries.

And now, the latest buzz is that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be adapted in Marathi language in regional TV.

Titled Na Kalat Sare Ghadle, the show will be co-produced by actor Swappnil Joshi and will air in Star Pravah.

Swappnil, who is best remembered as young Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Uttar Ramayana, says that although the new show is inspired by Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, it has been tweaked to suit the regional audience.

"Yes, I am co-producing the show with Arjun Singh Barat and Karthik Nishandhar. But the show is just inspired by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and is being made according to the regional audience," Joshi told India Forums.

Meanwhile, in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the cast and crew recently returned from Budapest, Hungary, after shooting for an important sequence in the foreign land.