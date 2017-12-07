The housemates of Bigg Boss 11 are set to undergo an emotional phase as the upcoming episode will be the family task. The contestants' family members or boyfriend/ girlfriend will enter the house for some time.

Bigg Boss will give a luxury budget task to the housemates, in which they have to freeze when Bigg Boss says. In the meantime, their family members will enter one by one and meet their beloved ones in the house.

According to the promo video, Priyank Sharma's girlfriend Divya Agarwal will enter the house. As per earlier reports, it was stated that Divya, who announced a break-up earlier, will vent out her anger on Priyank.

But the promo showed that both of them burst into tears. This is what you call true love. Divya was seen saying to her beau that he has hurt her a lot and then, Priyank was seen running towards the door when Divya was leaving.

We hope these two patch up once Priyank is out as they look adorable together. Reports stated that Divya has talked about her feelings to Priyank and also, advised him to stay with Vikas Gupta, who she said is his true friend.

Later, a video started doing the round that showed Priyank crying his heart out on "frenemy" Vikas' lap. The producer is seen saying some heart-melting words to his friend. Will these two come together again?

After the captaincy task, an extra dose video showed that Priyank has told Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi that he won't go to Vikas now. As we thought everything is over between the two, Divya will reportedly bring back their friendship.

While we are happy for the three, here's what Bigg Boss 11 fans have to say about them:

