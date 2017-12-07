In a recent promo put out by Colors, Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma are seen crying and sharing an emotional moment.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times India, Divya shared the details of what had happened when she entered the house. Read the excerpts from the talk below:

We saw the promo, what exactly led to that emotional moment?

Initially, I thought I will shout at him and vent out my anger but the moment I saw him, I couldn't stop myself. Whatever I had thought just disappeared. Because he was in a freeze position, his eyes spoke a lot. And just looking at that I became numb. I was heavily breathing, it was a 10-minute chat. I don't know how much will be shown. It was a one-sided conversation as he wasn't allowed to talk.

The other contestants were asked to meet their family members for a minute, did it happen with you as well?

No. The moment I left, he started screaming my name 'D' – I could hear it till outside. I sat in my vanity van for 45 minutes just crying. All I thought about was our times together. I completely forgot all the wrongs he did. I advised him about the show, I spoke about us. I hope he changes and becomes real.

Did you meet any other contestants?

I had so many things to say to everyone in the house. I had good enough time inside but the moment I saw Priyank, I couldn't stop myself and wanted to spend my time with him. But I did say 'Thankyou' to Vikas because he is secretly supporting him and is a true friend.

In those weak moments, have you thought about getting back together?

I wish (after a long pause)

What do you think could be the consequences of your meeting?

Well, there could be two things – he can take it positively and correct himself or take it in a negative way. He's a very nice man and there is still time left and he can play amazingly and win this show. I told him clearly that I wasn't there to demotivate him, I was only there to remind him who he is. It's up to Priyank now how positively or negatively he wants to take my words. My intention was purely to give the same warmth of what a family member could give. I am sure he wanted his mother more than me in the house but I hope I gave him the right advice – that Vikas is his true friend and he should play his own game.