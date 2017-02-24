Tom Clancy's The Division, the popular online-only shooter video game from developer Ubisoft Massive has announced the release date of new patch 1.6 and Last Stand DLC. Both of them will be released on February 28.

Last Stand DLC will be the last frontier of The Division. The DLC would introduce 8v8 PvP game mode and feature a new Incursion, Lost Signal.

Further, though Ubisoft forums have detailed what the patch 1.6 might include, it has said that the patch notes listed are not final.

However, the tentative notes hint at what players can expect; it includes exploration to three new areas to the North of the Dark Zone, new ways of customising the agent, increase in the time to revive a teammate who went down from three to five seconds and several bug fixes.

Nevertheless, Ubisoft has shared what players can expect in the new expansion, Last Stand:

Last Stand game mode

SHD tech data relays that are loaded with operational information where left behind in the DZ with the JTF was forced to withdrawal. Rogues have targeted these data relays and are attempting to access what's inside. Engage in 8 versus 8 PvP combat and secure the data before the Rogues can.

Fight to control three key tactical locations on one of 4 Dark Zone maps.

In order to capture a tactical location, the team will need to control three objectives inside the location. Once the tactical location is secured, the team will begin scoring points.

First team to reach the max score, wins.

To help propel their team to victory, players can activate powerful fortifications and SHD tech tactical boosts.

New Incursion – Lost Signal