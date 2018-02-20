A Russian couple could be ripped of their parental rights to raise their three-year-old daughter after the two live-streamed themselves having sex in front of the crying little child. Yana Leonova, 23, and Nikolay Kostenevsky, 32, from Yaroslavl, are being investigated by the Russian authorities currently, as Mirror.uk reported.

The child has been temporarily removed from their home and as reports claim, she is placed in a hospital for urgent medical and psychological checkups post the traumatizing ordeal she went through.

In the live-streamed video that has circulated the internet, the parents begin having sex in the kitchen with its door wide open and the little girl soon appears. While the video's frame doesn't visibly involve the child, she seems to have witnessed everything from the distance of a few feet.

After the couple are done having sex, the seemingly distressed little girl is reportedly heard saying: "Tomorrow my granny Polina will be here. And I will tell her everything."

This is followed by her farther Nikolay blurting out 'I don't give a f***" while the mother says: "He's crazy, but I'm normal. I'm just having a rest," as if it's no big deal. The upset child's sobs are audible in the disturbing footage – something that led to a massive outrage all over the internet once the nine-minute-long video titled 'web-sex-show' went online.

The footage sparked action from law enforcement officials and also got taken up by the Investigative Committee - which handles serious crime in Russia – for further examination.

"The offenders will be identified and a legal assessment made of the actions of these adults," said a spokesman. The couple could even face criminal charges and possible jail time.

Mikhail Krupin, children's ombudsman in Yaroslavl, said, "The child is now in hospital. The girl's health is safe. Doctors and psychologists are working with her. Psychologists will find out whether this was a single case or similar things happened more than once."

Regarding the possibility of the incident having been more than just a one-time affair, he added, "If this was not the first time, then, based on our checks, we may consider the issue of depriving the parents of their parental rights."

The police's swift action resulting from the rampant social-media outcry was also appreciated by multiple people who took to report the disturbing incident once the video started circulating the internet.

One of the comments under the video read, "I hope they will be deprived of their rights to be parents before they break the psyche of the child," read one comment – the remark resonating with multiple others who couldn't keep from commenting on how depraved the parents' nature seems.

Another one said, "They are totally damaged. The poor child seeing this will think it's normal."