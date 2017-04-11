New footage of a United Airlines incident shows an unnamed 69-year-old passenger in a frantic state after managing to re-board the plane, shouting: I have to go home and just kill me as he clings to a partition curtain with blood across his face. Earlier, the man was forcibly removed from his seat after the flight was overbooked and he could be seen screaming as he was dragged from his seat on flight 3411, causing him to hit his head on the opposing armrest. He was then hauled down the aisle in a bloodied state despite protestations from his fellow passengers.