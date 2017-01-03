- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
Distressing video of Myanmar police abusing Rohingya causes outrage
Authorities in Myanmar have been forced to investigate a video which claims to show Rohingya civilians being abused by police in Kotankauk Village, Maungdaw in Myanmar. To date, Myanmar’s government has refused to answer allegations of genocide of the Muslim Rohingya people in Rakhine state.
Most popular