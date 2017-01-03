Distressing video of Myanmar police abusing Rohingya causes outrage


Authorities in Myanmar have been forced to investigate a video which claims to show Rohingya civilians being abused by police in Kotankauk Village, Maungdaw in Myanmar. To date, Myanmar’s government has refused to answer allegations of genocide of the Muslim Rohingya people in Rakhine state.
