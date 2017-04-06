Youssef Abdel Hamid, a resident of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, lost more than 20 members of his extended family in the 4 April chemical attack, including his wife Dalal and their two infant children Aya and Ahmed.The use of a chemical agent was confirmed on 6 April by Turkish autopsies of the bodies.
Distraught father cries for entire family killed in Syria gas attack
- April 6, 2017 21:48 IST
