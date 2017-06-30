Kendall Jenner, the second youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is not new to controversies. The 21-year-old Victoria's Secret model courted several controversies in the recent past and the last one for disrespecting legendary artists like Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

Also Read: Kendall and Kylie Jenner's apology may not be enough as they face the music for Tupac Shakur and Biggie T-shirt controversy

Kendall and Kylie Jenner launched a limited edition vintage clothing line. The collection features photos of legendary music artist including Tupac, Notorious B.I.G. The Doors, Pink Floyd and Ozzy Osbourne. The Jenner sisters are selling the limited T-shirt collections on their websites for $125.

However, the Jenner sisters received criticism for superimposing their faces over the photos of the artistes. Several even expressed their displeasure and called the entire clothing line "disrespectful." Voletta Wallace, Notorious BIG's mother, slammed the Jenner sisters.

After the uproar, Kendall took to Twitter to apologise for the line and issued a statement saying that the designs were not well thought. "We deeply apologise to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists," Kendall said.

But this is not the first time Kendall sparked controversy. Let's take a look at Kendall's 7 biggest controversies.

Pepsi controversy

Kendall was slammed for featuring in a protest-themed commercial that mocked the movements such as Black Lives Matter. The "moment" campaign ad was later pulled down because of the controversy.

Fyre festival controversy

The 21-year-old faced backlash for promoting the Fyre Festival that turned out to be a big disaster. During the controversy, the model instead of apologising for promoting the festival posed topless and later shared the photo on Instagram.

Vogue magazine cover photo controversy

Kendall and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Vogue India cover photo garnered criticism in India. Twitterati slammed the magazine and the model for the photoshoot and said that the magazine should have used an Indian model for their 10th anniversary.

Marc Jacobs fashion show in dreadlock

She also came under scanner after she walked the ramp for Marc Jacobs' design with multicoloured wool dreadlocks. The model, as well as the designer Jacobs, were criticised for "cultural appropriation."

Vogue Spain's cover photo controversy

Before India, Kendall appeared on the cover page of the Vogue Spain in 2016. She dressed as a ballerina for the cover photo, but ballet dancers and fans criticised the model for the photoshoot.

"I didn't even know I was going to be a ballerina until I went into hair and makeup. I never said I knew ballet and I didn't practice beforehand. I just show up to do my job! [...] I have so much respect for women who do their jobs really well and would never purposely try to offend anyone," she said after the backlash.

Mango ad controversy

In 2016, Mango's Tribal Spirit ad featuring Kendall was also accused of cultural appropriation. Several slammed the company for featuring a white model in an ad that is inspired by the African savanna.

Kendall recording a video while driving

Kendall sparked another controversy when she posted a video on Snapchat that showed her driving the car and also taking a video at the same time. She had one hand on the wheel, while with the other hand she was taking a Snapchat video.