Emma Watson's new Disney live action movie, Beauty and the Beast was released on March 17 and it has garnered great reviews. However, the latest Hollywood movie has already been bitten by the piracy bug as Beauty and the Beast has been leaked online for free watching.

Beauty and the Beast full movie is now available on the Internet for viewers to watch it online or download a copy for free. The movie print has been leaked on numerous online streaming platforms.

While the prints are varying from one website to another, most uploads are good enough for people interested in watching a pirated version online. A few websites are even offering HD quality of the Beauty and the Beast.

Beauty and the Beast has been directed by Bill Condon. The fantasy drama movie stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans in the lead. The movie is been banned in Malaysia and is restricted to children above the age of 16 due to the gay character incorporated in the movie.

The leak may affect box office collections. The Hollywood Reporter shared that Beauty and the Beast has already earn about $63.8 million on Friday. According to Box Office Mojo, the film is expected to finish a three-day weekend at an estimate of $155-162 million.

This is not the first time that a Hollywood movie has been made available and leaked online as soon as its release. Several good quality prints of Logan made its way to the Internet over the first weekend of its release. Logan's HDCam print was the sixth most downloaded movie until March 13, as reported by Torrent Freak.

Other movies that topped the most download mark include xXx: Return of Xander Cage, released this year. For weeks, Doctor Strange has been a part of the top ten movie downloads of the week, according to Torrent Freak.