Is Disney World coming to Puducherry? It may happen, revealed Chief minister V Narayanasamy in The Talk with Danish Manzoor.

Speaking to IBTimes India, Narayanasamy laid out his plans to develop Puducherry and boost the tourist inflow into the Union Territory, and the Disney World is just one of the plans.

Narayanasamy also played down any threat BJP might pose for his government or even the Congress in Puducherry, saying the saffron party would be a "non-starter" in the state.

Tourism and infrastructure

Narayanasamy began by outlining the priorities before his government. He listed them thus, starting with the highest priority: Law and order, tourism, industrial development, employment schemes and infrastructure.

He said besides Disney World, other plans to bring in more tourists — who come in on only Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays now — include bringing up more and better hotels as well as ensure that there is smoother traffic.

The Puducherry chief minister also said he has plans to start a cruise from Chennai to his UT in order to increase tourist footfall, and also make a push for more watersports and related activities.

Law and order

When pointed out at least 12 murders had taken place in the UT in April-May, Narayanasamy said there was a misconception that these were political murders or premeditated acts.

He said while one was the result of a business rivalry, another was due to professional competition and the third was because one spouse was suspected of infidelity.

Asked about his differences of opinion with Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi, he said he does his work according to the constitution.

Looking ahead in politics

Puducherry happens to be one of the few states across the country where a Congress government is still in power. More importantly, the current government came to power despite the massive BJP wave around the country that has unseated even strong local parties.

Narayanasamy, however, dismissed speculation that the BJP would grow strong in Puducherry as well, because the UT and neighbouring state Tamil Nadu have strong Dravidian culture.

He also promised that within the rest of his rule, Puducherry would break new grounds in development. "You will see a new Puducherry in three years," he said.