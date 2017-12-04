Even though the first round of talks between Disney and 21st Century Fox regarding the sale of the latter's film and television assets failed to materialize, Disney has reportedly reignited its interest in buying parts of the Rupert Murdoch-controlled firm.

In case the deal goes through, the sale would include Fox's film studio, its cable channels like FX, and international businesses such as India's Star network and Sky, the Financial Times reported.

It has been said that Fox has been wanting to sell a few parts of its business as its senior management believes that the media landscape has changed over the years and there are different ways people consume information these days. With the sale, Fox intends to focus on just sports and news and it believes that these are the fields where the firm can efficiently compete.

Meanwhile, the plan also works perfectly for Disney as it could get access to Fox's wide consumer base especially in foreign markets such as the UK, Germany and Italy. Not just that Disney would even land the very popular X-Men and Avatar franchise.

The Wall Street Journal too has said that talks between the two parties are being held and "gaining momentum," but also reported that the discussions have even fall through. Despite the speculations of the sale, the Murdoch family will only make a decision by the end of the year.

Reports of the talks between Disney and 21st Century Fox first emerged early November, and it was then said that the two parties had been discussing the matter for a few weeks. CNBC had said that the firms had discussed the structure as well as the price of the deal, but these details were kept under wraps. Also neither Fox nor Disney has commented on the matter yet.