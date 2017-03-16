"Never underestimate the power of music..."

The first trailer of Disney-Pixar's animated film Coco has finally arrived and it gives us glimpses of stunning animated visuals.

Coco revolves around a young boy named Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who always dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). The trailer shows Miguel breaking into Ernesto's mausoleum and touching his guitar. But in the next moment, he finds himself in the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead. One thing leads to another and he unveils the mystery behind his family history and so begins his enchanting story. Actress Renée Victor plays the role of Abuelita, Miguel's grandmother

The film will see amazing work on the visuals as shown in the trailer. During the announcement of the film, director Lee Unkrich revealed the source of inspiration behind the film and spoke about Dia De Los Muertos or the day of the dead, which is an annual Mexican holiday celebrated at the end of October

Unkrich said, "I'd seen it portrayed in folk art. It was something about the juxtaposition of skeletons with bright, festive colors that captured my imagination. It has led me down a winding path of discovery. And the more I learn about Dia De Los Muertos, the more it affects me deeply."

Coco will be the first original film by Pixar since the release of The Good Dinosaur in 2015. The studio has especially focused on sequels off late like Finding Dory and Toy Story 3. The next film from Pixar is Cars 3, which will open in theatres on June 16, 2017.

Coco is slated to hit theatres on November 22 in the US, and December 8 in the UK.