Earlier this month Walt Disney Co. announced that it will end its subscription deal with streaming service Netflix, as it is introducing its own Disney-branded new streaming service for their films in 2019.

"The media landscape is increasingly defined by direct relationships between content creators and consumers, and our control of BAMTech's full array of innovative technology will give us the power to forge those connections, along with the flexibility to quickly adapt to shifts in the market," Disney chief Bob Iger said in a statement.

"This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the incredible opportunity that changing technology provides us to leverage the strength of our great brands."

The US subscribers will not have access to Disney and Pixar films on the streaming service starting with the new releases in 2019, Reuters reported. That means, films, including Frozen 2, Toy Story 4 and a live-action version of The Lion King, will not be available on Netflix.

Netflix is in discussions with Disney about keeping Marvel and Star Wars even after their subscription ends, but several other movies will be pulled out from Netflix.

So before they are deleted from Netflix, watch these 7 Disney films on the streaming service.

Zootopia

The 2016 animated film that won the Academy Award is a mystery comedy adventure drama.

The Jungle Book

The fantasy drama, which became a huge success at the worldwide box office, is directed by Jon Favreau. The 2016 film became a huge success because it brought back the school days memory for many.

Finding Dory

This Disney film about Dory fish, who gets separated from her parents as a child, brilliantly showcases Pixar's animation technology.

Moana

The animated musical fantasy-adventure film based on a young princess in Polynesia was released on November 23, 2016.

Pirates Of The Caribbean

The 2003 released tale of adventure, which is the best film of the Pirates franchise, can be watched again on the Netflix before it gets deleted.

The Emperor's New Groove

The animated comedy film, which was released in 2000, can be re-watched before it is pulled down from the streaming service.

High School musical

The musical comedy, directed by Kenny Ortega, can be watched again just for Zac Efron.