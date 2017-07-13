In October last, Disney appointed director Guy Ritchie to helm their forthcoming live-action remake Aladdin. And, recently they were on a months-long hunt to find a young actor and actress for its titular characters, Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

In the original 1992 Disney movie, the characters of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine were portrayed by Scott Weinger, Linda Larkin. But in the upcoming film, Disney and director Ritchie wanted to cast an actor from Indian descent or Middle-Eastern since the film is set in in the fictional Middle-Eastern city of Agrabah.

According to THR, around 2,000 actors and actresses have auditioned for the roles of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. But even after auditioning from London to Egypt to Abu Dhabi and India, the studio reportedly failed to find a suitable cast for the aforementioned characters (who can act, sing and dance) as the "test process was a mess."

So, who could play Princess Jasmine in the movie?

With the names of Indian actresses Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, or Frieda Pinto floating around, the internet seems to have a clear favourite according to fan-casting.

And, here are the actresses who can be apt for the role.

Priyanka Chopra

The Bollywood diva can act, sing and dance as well. If you are not aware of her singing skill, watch it here.

Deepika Padukone

The young Bollywood actress who just made her Hollywood debut starring opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, can be a suitable candidate for the role.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is the 21-year-old Indian actress who can act and sing as well. She has already worked for Disney's Hindi language adaptations.

Jade Thirlwall

The 24-year-old Little Mix band member can sing and dance too. Hence she could be apt for the role.

While the internet is roaring with the names of Oscar-nominated actor Dev Patel (27) and Riz Ahmed (34) for the potential Aladdin actors, the studio is apparently looking for a newcomer. And, talking about the potential actresses who can play Princess Jasmine, Disney kept an eye on Power Rangers actress Naomi Scott (24). Besides this, actor Will Smith will reportedly portray the character of the Genie.

If Hollywood doesn't cast Priyanka Chopra as Jasmine I'm never watching Disney again. IDC. I'm never letting my kids watch Disney. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/3XTfLnUFQ4 — Celina Guven (@guven_celina) March 2, 2017

I want a live action Aladdin movie. Dev Patel as Aladdin and Priyanka Chopra as Princess Jasmine. — lil puerto rico (@Noahhhplease) March 1, 2017

Y'all are sleeping on Avan Jogia and Jade Thrilwall for Aladdin. THEY BOTH CAN SING AND LOOK SIMILAR TO THE CHARACTERS AND CAN ACT pic.twitter.com/l78ef0dZwB — MC (@mariahnmichael) July 11, 2017