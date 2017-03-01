Bollywood actress Disha Patani has set temperatures soaring with her new video, in which she is seen showing her sexy dance moves. The actress has a huge fan following since she entered the industry with her looks and acting skills.

She posted a video recently and she is seen shaking a leg to Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You. Disha captioned it as saying: "Finally grooving to my new favourite track❤️❤️ with @hvardhankhemka choreography #kylehangami#shapeofyou @themiddlebeatdancecompany trying a different style."

Disha has shown her dancing talent when she featured in a T-Series music video, Befikra, opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. As people know, the Baaghi actor is an amazing dancer and matching up to his steps is not easy. But Disha gave him tough competition.

Watch Disha's steamy dance moves to Ed Sheeran's song here:

The diva was recently in the news as she became a victim of slut-shaming. Disha is one of the rising stars in Bollywood, but luck doesn't seem to be on her side. Reports suggested that she was supposed to be part of Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, but Sara Ali Khan replaced her.

Disha Patani was last seen in Bollywood movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and in international film, Kung Fu Yoga, with Jackie Chan.