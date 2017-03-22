Filmmaker Karan Johar's Student of the Year (SOTY) 2 has garnered a lot of hype even before it has gone on the floors. Tiger Shroff will be the lead actor in it, while there is still confusion who the lead actress is – Disha Patani or Sara Ali Khan.

Earlier, it had been reported that Sara will be launched by KJo in SOTY 2, thus, she had replaced Disha. The MS Dhoni actress is said to have lost the offer due to her international movie Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan.

However, a few days ago, reports suggested that Disha has replaced Sara and now, the alleged lovebirds Tiger and Disha will be the lead pair in SOTY 2. Amidst all these reports, Disha has finally reacted to it.

#lovetan ❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

"I am also reading this news. It is weird to read the news that says sometimes Sara, sometimes me. I don't know what's going on," Bollywood Life quoted Disha as saying. And she chose not to comment when the actress was asked if she has been approached for the film or not.

Does her "no comments" mean she is in the movie? Also, there are possibilities that Sara and Disha – both can be in SOTY 2. Fans would love to see Disha and Sara in KJo's movie as both the divas have won hearts with their appearances in movies and in public events.

The first part, Student of the Year, marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.