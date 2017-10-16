Just like any other girl who aspires to become a leading actress in Bollywood, Disha Patani also had to undergo her share of struggles before making a stunning debut in the Hindi film industry. With no filmi background or godfather in the industry, Disha Patani gave audition without a miss for every opportunity she stumbled upon till date. We came across one such video of Disha given when she first came to the city of dreams to fulfil her desires of becoming an actor at the age of 19.

In the video, Disha is seen holding a white board wearing a white tank top and a pair of denim shorts with her hair tied in a pony. She begins introducing herself showing her profile to the camera with a wide smile on her face. She can also be seen delivering some lines of a commercial ad given to her.

The video clearly shows that Disha's hard work and dedication towards acting.

Before entering the glitzy and glamorous world of Indian cinema, Disha shot for her first ever photoshoot when she was merely 17 years old. She likes to keep her fans updated with her recent activities through social media platforms. She loves to dance and her videos on Instagram are

a proof of that.

Disha Patani's first ever photoshoot will leave you in splits [PHOTOS]

After making an unconventional debut in Bollywood with her girl-next-door avatar in MS Dhoni biopic followed by her Indo-China project Kung Fu Yoga, Disha Patani is currently shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 2 alongside her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

The two super hot actors have been paired together for the first time on screen after showcasing their chemistry in a music video Befikra in 2016. The two together will for sure be a delightful watch. Baaghi 2 is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.

Watch Disha Patani's old audition video here: