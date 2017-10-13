Disha Patani made a stunning debut in Bollywood with her girl-next-door avatar in MS Dhoni - The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She stole millions of hearts with her cute looks and mesmerising smile. She has become one of the most desirable actors among the youngsters in the Hindi film industry.

And just like any other girl who comes to the city of dreams to make it big in Bollywood, Disha also had to undergo her share of struggles to become one of the leading actresses in the industry. She came to Mumbai at the age of 19 to fulfil her dream. But before entering into the glitzy and glamorous world of Indian cinema, she shot for her first ever photoshoot when she was merely 17 years old. And she just looked wow.

With no filmi background or godfather in the industry, Disha Patani auditioned for every single opportunity that she has been a part of till date. But thanks to the success of her music video Befikra and debut film, the young talent was noticed by many filmmakers and went on to sign her first Indo-China project Kung Fu Yoga.

Disha likes to keep her fans updated with her recent activities through social media platforms. She loves to dance and her videos on Instagram are a proof of that.

"I have had no one showing me the way around here. I have auditioned for everything that I have got, yes of course, I have been lucky too. I know that there is no easy way here, and have worked for every bit of it. I came to Mumbai when I was 19, and I didn't know anything or anybody. You know how it is when you don't come from a filmi background, and your family doesn't know anyone here," Disha said in an earlier interview with a leading daily.

"My father is an ACP and my brother is a captain in the Indian Army, so my whole life before this has been drastically different. When I started out I didn't know anything about acting. I am a shy person, so facing the camera was a big deal for me. I dropped my inhibitions and learnt a lot about acting while auditioning for roles and commercials."

"Also, during the last three years while I was struggling to be an actress I realised how much I really wanted it. I love the camera, and the only time I am not shy is when I am facing it. I love dancing too, though interestingly, I feel more comfortable dancing in front of the camera than in front of people," she added.

And now, the actress is all gearing up for her big ticket film Baaghi 2 where she will be seen sharing the screen with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She is currently shooting for the film which is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.

Check below to know how Disha Patani looked in her first ever photoshoot: